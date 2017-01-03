9:15 am, January 3, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT U.S. 15, south of Lucketts, Virginia, is closed for a crash investigation.

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Driver arrested after hitting…

Driver arrested after hitting more than 12 vehicles in DC

By Rick Massimo January 3, 2017 8:49 am 01/03/2017 08:49am
Share

WASHINGTON — A man was arrested early Tuesday after the D.C. police say he drove into more than a dozen cars, including some police vehicles.

The police said in a statement that at about 1 a.m., they spotted a Mercedes SUV with Maryland plates that had been reported stolen on Sunday from the downtown area of Northwest D. C.driving erratically around 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of H Street, in Northeast, the SUV hit a police scout car, three unmarked police cruisers and several parked cars.

The SUV eventually crashed into a traffic signal at 17th Street and Benning Road, in Northeast, about a half-mile away. Police then arrested Michael Anthony Burwell, 25, accusing him of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

In all, more than 12 cars were damaged. There’s no information on whether anyone was hurt.

WTOP’s Victoria Rossi contributed to this report.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
benning road Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Driver arrested after hitting…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

30 recipes for your slow cooker

The best part about these hearty, comforting meals? All of them can be made in your slow cooker.

Recommended
Latest

Washington, DC News