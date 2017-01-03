Driver arrested after hitting more than 12 vehicles in DC

WASHINGTON — A man was arrested early Tuesday after the D.C. police say he drove into more than a dozen cars, including some police vehicles.

The police said in a statement that at about 1 a.m., they spotted a Mercedes SUV with Maryland plates that had been reported stolen on Sunday from the downtown area of Northwest D. C.driving erratically around 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of H Street, in Northeast, the SUV hit a police scout car, three unmarked police cruisers and several parked cars.

The SUV eventually crashed into a traffic signal at 17th Street and Benning Road, in Northeast, about a half-mile away. Police then arrested Michael Anthony Burwell, 25, accusing him of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

In all, more than 12 cars were damaged. There’s no information on whether anyone was hurt.

WTOP's Victoria Rossi contributed to this report.

