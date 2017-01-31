8:07 pm, January 31, 2017
LIVE EVENT Beginning at 8 p.m., President Donald Trump delivers an announcement on his nomination to the United States Supreme Court. Listen live.

Congressional leaders at White House for Supreme Court pick

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 7:57 pm 01/31/2017 07:57pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders, White House staff and President Donald Trump’s family members are gathering in the East Room for his Supreme Court announcement.

The event has drawn top congressional leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Trump’s former rival, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Trump’s oldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric, are also on-hand. As is Tony Perkins of the conservative Family Research Council.

Trump’s announcement has taken on the quality of a reality television show, with days of anticipation.

Trump is scheduled to make his announcement in a televised address at 8 p.m.

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News Local News Supreme Court News Washington, DC News
