Cavanaugh, George Washington rallies past Saint Louis, 63-55

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 6:28 pm 01/28/2017 06:28pm
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Tyler Cavanaugh scored 18 points and George Washington erased an 11-point second-half deficit and earned its third straight win, beating Saint Louis, 63-55 on Saturday afternoon.

Jaren Sina gave the Colonials the lead for good with a 3-pointer with 1:59 left to make it 56-53, and Yuta Watanabe and Cavanaugh combined to hit 5 of 6 from the line in the final minute to keep the Billikens at bay.

Cavanaugh was 8-for-8 shooting from the line and grabbed six rebounds in leading George Washington (12-9, 4-4). Patrick Steeves added 13 points and Watanabe added nine points and nine boards.

Saint Louis (6-15, 2-7), without leading scorer Jermaine Bishop for a dozen games, got a career-high 18 points from freshman Elliott Welmer.

George Washington shot 20 of 45 from the field (44.4 percent), but its three-game streak of hitting double-digit 3-pointers ended. The Colonials were 6 of 19 from deep.

