Bush daughters welcome Obama’s as ‘former First Children’

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 6:33 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President George W. Bush’s daughters, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, have penned a letter of advice to President Barack Obama’s daughters days before the Obama family officially moves out of the White House.

In the letter published online by Time on Thursday, the Bush twins, now 35, tell 18-year-old Malia Obama and 15-year-old Sasha that as “former First Children,” they’ll be taking a position they “didn’t seek and one with no guidelines.”

The Bushes advise the Obamas to draw on their many experiences during their time in the White House and use them to “help guide you in making positive change.”

The Bush twins also poked a bit of fun at themselves in the note by telling the Obamas to enjoy college, adding “as most of the world knows, we did.”

