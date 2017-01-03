3:42 am, January 18, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » 3-year-old boy chokes, dies…

3-year-old boy chokes, dies in Department of Labor daycare

By Abigail Constantino January 18, 2017 3:24 am 01/18/2017 03:24am
Share

WASHINGTON — A 3-year-old boy died after choking on food inside a day care in a federal building.

NBC Washington reports that a day care worker at the Child Development Center at the Department of Labor told Sterling Moore’s mother that he choked on a meatball at lunch and stopped breathing. Sterling’s mother is an employee of the Department of Labor.

Sterling was transported to Children’s Hospital, according a statement by the day care center.

Sterling’s grandmother Cheryl McCarthy told NBC Washington she’s in shock and angry. “I want to know where the teachers were. What were they doing? How long did it take for them to realize that he was choking,” she said.

D.C. police is waiting for the medical examiner’s report before proceeding.

Watch NBC Washington’s coverage:

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
choking day care death department of labor Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » 3-year-old boy chokes, dies…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Washington, DC News