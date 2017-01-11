8:09 pm, January 15, 2017
11th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade: route, closures

By Tiffany Arnold | @TiffanyMArnold January 15, 2017 7:17 pm 01/15/2017 07:17pm
WASHINGTON — Several streets will be closed for the 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, which begins at noon Monday.

The parade route kicks off at the R.I.S.E. Center, at 2700 Martin Luther King Avenue Southeast to Good Hope Road. It will then travel west on Good Hope Road to Anacostia Drive Southeast and disbands at Anacostia Park, the site of a health fair.

Here’s a map of the route:

D.C. police said the following streets will be closed between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday for the parade route:

  • Milwaukee Street and Martin Luther King Avenue SE
  • Pomeroy Road and Martin Luther King Avenue  SE
  • Birney Place and Martin Luther King Avenue  SE
  • Sumner Rd and Stanton Rd at Martin Luther King Avenue  SE
  • Howard Road and Martin Luther King Avenue  SE
  • Talbert Street and Martin Luther King Avenue  SE
  • Morris Road and Martin Luther King Avenue  SE
  • Chicago Street and Martin Luther King Avenue  SE
  • Maple View Place and Martin Luther King Avenue  SE
  • Pleasant Street and Martin Luther King Avenue Ave SE
  • W Street and Martin Luther King Avenue  SE
  • V Street and Martin Luther King Avenue  SE
  • U Street and Martin Luther King Avenue  SE
  • Good Hope Road and Martin Luther King Avenue  SE
  • 11th Street Bridge and Martin Luther King Avenue  SE

A peace walk coordinated by Coalition for Peace is scheduled ahead of the the march. Nick Cannon is expected to lead walk participants along a 2-mile route down Martin Luther King Avenue, according to the event’s website.

