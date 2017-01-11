11th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade: route, closures

WASHINGTON — Several streets will be closed for the 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, which begins at noon Monday.

The parade route kicks off at the R.I.S.E. Center, at 2700 Martin Luther King Avenue Southeast to Good Hope Road. It will then travel west on Good Hope Road to Anacostia Drive Southeast and disbands at Anacostia Park, the site of a health fair.

Here’s a map of the route:

D.C. police said the following streets will be closed between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday for the parade route:

Milwaukee Street and Martin Luther King Avenue SE

Pomeroy Road and Martin Luther King Avenue SE

Birney Place and Martin Luther King Avenue SE

Sumner Rd and Stanton Rd at Martin Luther King Avenue SE

Howard Road and Martin Luther King Avenue SE

Talbert Street and Martin Luther King Avenue SE

Morris Road and Martin Luther King Avenue SE

Chicago Street and Martin Luther King Avenue SE

Maple View Place and Martin Luther King Avenue SE

Pleasant Street and Martin Luther King Avenue Ave SE

W Street and Martin Luther King Avenue SE

V Street and Martin Luther King Avenue SE

U Street and Martin Luther King Avenue SE

Good Hope Road and Martin Luther King Avenue SE

11th Street Bridge and Martin Luther King Avenue SE

A peace walk coordinated by Coalition for Peace is scheduled ahead of the the march. Nick Cannon is expected to lead walk participants along a 2-mile route down Martin Luther King Avenue, according to the event’s website.

