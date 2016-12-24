Teen faces murder charge in fatal crash

WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old has been charged as an adult with murder following a police chase Friday that caused a fatal multicar crash.

Police accused David Mclane, 17, of driving a Lexus that was stolen in a Dec. 21 armed robbery.

Police gave chase after recognizing the car, they said. Amid the pursuit, the stolen Lexus rear-ended a Nissan Altima that was traveling east on East Capitol Street in Southeast D.C. The impact caused the Nissan to spin and then strike both a tree and a Honda Fit, police said. That subsequent impact caused the Honda to strike a Ford Expedition.

Despite police apprehending the driver of the Lexus, two other suspects got away, they said.

The Nissan’s driver — 31-year-old Kenneth Edward Morris Jr. of Southeast D.C. — later died.

The driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Ford’s driver did not require medical treatment at the scene.

D.C. police ask anyone with information about this case to call 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by text messaging 50411.

