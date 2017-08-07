501.5
Sounders bring back Lamar Neagle from DC United

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 8:06 pm 08/07/2017 08:06pm
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders brought back midfielder Lamar Neagle in a trade with D.C. United on Monday.

Seattle re-acquired Neagle for his fourth different stint with the club. Neagle played for the Sounders in 2009, 2011 and from 2013-15, appearing in 116 MLS matches for Seattle during that time. The 30-year-old native of Federal Way, Washington, is fourth in club history with 26 goals.

Neagle also spent time with Montreal in MLS and played briefly with Norwegian club IFK Mariehamn.

Seattle traded a fourth-round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft to D.C. United in exchange for Neagle. It’s the second major move by the Sounders to bolster their midfield after signing Spanish winger Victor Rodriguez last week.

