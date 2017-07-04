United-FC Dallas, Sums

501

DC United

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 10:43 pm 07/04/2017 10:43pm
D.C. United 1 1—2
Dallas 2 2—4

First half_1, D.C. United, Harkes, 1 (Nyarko), 30th minute. 2, Dallas, Harris, 1 (Ulloa), 41st. 3, Dallas, Lamah, 7, 48th.

Second half_4, Dallas, Urruti, 11 (Barrios), 47th. 5, Dallas, Lamah, 8 (Barrios), 55th. 6, D.C. United, Brown, 1 (Acosta), 57th.

Goalies_D.C. United, Travis Worra; Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez.

Yellow Cards_Grana, Dallas, 43rd; Jeffrey, D.C. United, 49th.

Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho. 4th Official_Daniel Radford.

A_16,291 (20,500)

Lineups

D.C. United_Travis Worra; Steve Birnbaum, Taylor Kemp, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Kofi Opare; Luciano Acosta, Ian Harkes, Jared Jeffrey, Lloyd Sam (Julian Buscher, 79th); Deshorn Brown (Lamar Neagle, 64th), Patrick Nyarko (Jose Guillermo Ortiz, 70th).

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Hernan Grana, Atiba Harris, Walker Zimmermann; Michael Barrios, Mauro Diaz (Javier Morales, 79th), Carlos Gruezo, Ryan Hollingshead, Roland Lamah (Carlos Cermeno, 71st), Victor Ulloa; Maximiliano Urruti (Tesho Akindele, 84th).

