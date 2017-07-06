Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|11
|3
|5
|38
|34
|19
|Chicago
|11
|3
|4
|37
|35
|17
|New York City FC
|10
|6
|3
|33
|36
|24
|Atlanta United FC
|9
|7
|3
|30
|39
|27
|Orlando City
|8
|7
|5
|29
|22
|29
|Columbus
|9
|10
|1
|28
|30
|32
|New York
|8
|8
|2
|26
|20
|25
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|4
|22
|24
|20
|Montreal
|5
|6
|6
|21
|27
|29
|New England
|5
|9
|5
|20
|29
|31
|D.C. United
|5
|11
|3
|18
|14
|31
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|8
|3
|7
|31
|30
|18
|Sporting Kansas City
|8
|4
|7
|31
|23
|13
|Houston
|8
|7
|4
|28
|34
|29
|Portland
|7
|7
|5
|26
|32
|29
|San Jose
|7
|7
|5
|26
|22
|26
|Seattle
|6
|7
|6
|24
|25
|28
|Vancouver
|7
|7
|3
|24
|24
|27
|Los Angeles
|6
|8
|4
|22
|28
|32
|Real Salt Lake
|6
|12
|2
|20
|23
|40
|Colorado
|6
|11
|1
|19
|19
|27
|Minnesota United
|5
|11
|3
|18
|25
|42
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
FC Dallas 4, D.C. United 2
Seattle 3, Colorado 1
Real Salt Lake 6, Los Angeles 2
New York 3, New England 2
Toronto FC 3, Orlando City 1
Houston 3, Montreal 1
Vancouver 3, New York City FC 2
Chicago 2, Portland 2, tie
Philadelphia at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.