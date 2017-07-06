501.5

DC United

Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » DC United » Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 12:39 am 07/06/2017 12:39am
Share
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 11 3 5 38 34 19
Chicago 11 3 4 37 35 17
New York City FC 10 6 3 33 36 24
Atlanta United FC 9 7 3 30 39 27
Orlando City 8 7 5 29 22 29
Columbus 9 10 1 28 30 32
New York 8 8 2 26 20 25
Philadelphia 6 7 4 22 24 20
Montreal 5 6 6 21 27 29
New England 5 9 5 20 29 31
D.C. United 5 11 3 18 14 31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 8 3 7 31 30 18
Sporting Kansas City 8 4 7 31 23 13
Houston 8 7 4 28 34 29
Portland 7 7 5 26 32 29
San Jose 7 7 5 26 22 26
Seattle 6 7 6 24 25 28
Vancouver 7 7 3 24 24 27
Los Angeles 6 8 4 22 28 32
Real Salt Lake 6 12 2 20 23 40
Colorado 6 11 1 19 19 27
Minnesota United 5 11 3 18 25 42

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday’s Games

FC Dallas 4, D.C. United 2

Seattle 3, Colorado 1

Real Salt Lake 6, Los Angeles 2

Wednesday’s Games

New York 3, New England 2

Toronto FC 3, Orlando City 1

Houston 3, Montreal 1

Vancouver 3, New York City FC 2

Chicago 2, Portland 2, tie

Thursday, July 6

Philadelphia at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Topics:
Canada News DC United Latest News MLS News National News Sports Washington, DC Sports World News
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » DC United » Major League Soccer
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

DC United