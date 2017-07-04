501

DC United

Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » DC United » Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 9:14 pm 07/04/2017 09:14pm
Share
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Chicago 11 3 4 37 35 17
Toronto FC 10 3 5 35 31 18
New York City FC 10 5 3 33 34 21
Orlando City 8 6 5 29 21 26
Atlanta United FC 8 7 3 27 35 25
Columbus 8 10 1 25 29 32
New York 7 8 2 23 17 23
Philadelphia 6 7 4 22 24 20
Montreal 5 5 6 21 26 26
New England 5 8 5 20 27 28
D.C. United 5 10 3 18 12 27
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 8 4 7 31 23 13
FC Dallas 7 3 7 28 26 16
San Jose 7 6 5 26 20 22
Portland 7 7 5 26 32 29
Houston 7 7 4 25 31 28
Los Angeles 6 7 4 22 26 26
Vancouver 6 7 3 21 21 25
Seattle 5 7 6 21 22 27
Colorado 6 10 1 19 18 24
Minnesota United 5 10 3 18 25 41
Real Salt Lake 5 12 2 17 17 38

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Thursday’s Games

New York City FC 3, Minnesota United 1

Friday’s Games

Orlando City 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 4, Vancouver 0

FC Dallas 3, Toronto FC 1

Montreal 2, D.C. United 0

Portland 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Atlanta United FC 2, Columbus 0

Colorado 3, Houston 1

San Jose 2, Los Angeles 1

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, New England 0

Tuesday, July 4

Columbus 1, Minnesota United 0

San Jose at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 6

Philadelphia at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Topics:
DC United Latest News MLS News Sports Washington, DC Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » DC United » Major League Soccer
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall are drawing thousands. See photos and send in your own.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

DC United