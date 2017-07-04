Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|11
|3
|4
|37
|35
|17
|Toronto FC
|10
|3
|5
|35
|31
|18
|New York City FC
|10
|5
|3
|33
|34
|21
|Orlando City
|8
|6
|5
|29
|21
|26
|Atlanta United FC
|8
|7
|3
|27
|35
|25
|Columbus
|8
|10
|1
|25
|29
|32
|New York
|7
|8
|2
|23
|17
|23
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|4
|22
|24
|20
|Montreal
|5
|5
|6
|21
|26
|26
|New England
|5
|8
|5
|20
|27
|28
|D.C. United
|5
|10
|3
|18
|12
|27
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|8
|4
|7
|31
|23
|13
|FC Dallas
|7
|3
|7
|28
|26
|16
|San Jose
|7
|6
|5
|26
|20
|22
|Portland
|7
|7
|5
|26
|32
|29
|Houston
|7
|7
|4
|25
|31
|28
|Los Angeles
|6
|7
|4
|22
|26
|26
|Vancouver
|6
|7
|3
|21
|21
|25
|Seattle
|5
|7
|6
|21
|22
|27
|Colorado
|6
|10
|1
|19
|18
|24
|Minnesota United
|5
|10
|3
|18
|25
|41
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|12
|2
|17
|17
|38
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
New York City FC 3, Minnesota United 1
Orlando City 1, Real Salt Lake 0
Chicago 4, Vancouver 0
FC Dallas 3, Toronto FC 1
Montreal 2, D.C. United 0
Portland 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie
Atlanta United FC 2, Columbus 0
Colorado 3, Houston 1
San Jose 2, Los Angeles 1
Philadelphia 3, New England 0
Columbus 1, Minnesota United 0
San Jose at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.