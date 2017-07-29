D.C. United-Minnesota United FC, Sums

|D.C. United
|0
|0—0
|Minnesota
|2
|2—4
First half_1, Minnesota, Ramirez 11 (Molino), 7th minute. 2, Minnesota, Danladi 3 (Molino), 40th.
Second half_3, Minnesota, Jeffrey 2 (OG), 58th. 4, Minnesota, Ibarra 2 (Venegas), 91st.
Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid; Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth.
Yellow Cards_Kemp, D.C United, 36th; Shuttleworth, Minnesota, 79th; Cronink, Minnesota, 86th.
Red Cards_None.
Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Kevin Klinger, Daniel Belleau. 4th Official_Juan Guzman, Jr.
A_20,146 (50,805)
___
D.C. United_Bill Hamid, Sean Franklin, Steve Birnbaum, Bobby Boswell, Taylor Kemp, Marcelo Sarvas, Ian Harkes (Jared Jeffery, 46th), Lloyd Sam, Luciano Acosta (Lamar Neagle, 46th), Nick DeLeon (Patrick Mullins, 70th), Deshorn Brown.
Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth, Jerome Thiesson, Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Ismaila Jome, Kevin Molino, Sam Cronin, Ibson, Sam Nicholson (Collen Warner, 77th), Abu Danladi (Johan Venegas, 60th), Christian Ramirez (Miguel Ibarra, 43rd).
