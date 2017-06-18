502

DC United

Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » DC United » Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 1:20 am 06/18/2017 01:20am
Share
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 9 2 5 32 28 15
Chicago 9 3 4 31 27 17
New York City FC 8 5 3 27 29 20
Orlando City 7 5 4 25 19 21
Columbus 7 9 1 22 25 29
Atlanta United FC 6 6 3 21 31 23
New England 5 6 5 20 27 23
New York 6 7 2 20 15 21
Montreal 4 4 6 18 23 22
Philadelphia 4 6 4 16 20 18
D.C. United 4 8 3 15 10 23
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 7 4 6 27 20 11
FC Dallas 6 3 6 24 22 14
Houston 7 6 3 24 29 24
Portland 7 6 3 24 27 23
Vancouver 6 6 2 20 19 19
San Jose 5 6 5 20 16 20
Los Angeles 5 5 4 19 21 21
Seattle 5 7 4 19 19 24
Real Salt Lake 5 10 2 17 16 35
Colorado 5 8 1 16 14 19
Minnesota United 4 9 2 14 19 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday’s Games

New York City FC 2, Seattle 1

Atlanta United FC 3, Columbus 1

Chicago 2, New England 1

Montreal 3, Orlando City 3, tie

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 0

Sporting Kansas City 0, San Jose 0, tie

Colorado 2, Portland 1

FC Dallas 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 1, Minnesota United 0

Houston 2, Los Angeles 2, tie

Sunday, June 18

New York at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21

Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 23

New England at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

New York City FC at New York, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Seattle at Portland, 4 p.m.

Topics:
DC United Latest News MLS News Sports Washington, DC Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » DC United » Major League Soccer
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

DC United