Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|8
|2
|5
|29
|26
|15
|Chicago
|7
|3
|4
|25
|23
|16
|Orlando City
|7
|5
|3
|24
|16
|18
|New York City FC
|7
|5
|3
|24
|27
|19
|Columbus
|7
|8
|1
|22
|24
|26
|New England
|5
|5
|5
|20
|26
|21
|New York
|6
|7
|2
|20
|15
|21
|Atlanta United FC
|5
|5
|3
|18
|28
|20
|Philadelphia
|4
|6
|4
|16
|20
|18
|Montreal
|4
|4
|4
|16
|19
|18
|D.C. United
|4
|7
|3
|15
|10
|21
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|7
|4
|4
|25
|19
|10
|FC Dallas
|6
|2
|5
|23
|21
|11
|Houston
|7
|6
|2
|23
|27
|22
|Portland
|6
|5
|3
|21
|24
|21
|Vancouver
|6
|6
|1
|19
|18
|18
|Seattle
|5
|6
|4
|19
|18
|22
|San Jose
|5
|6
|4
|19
|16
|20
|Los Angeles
|5
|5
|3
|18
|19
|19
|Minnesota United
|4
|8
|2
|14
|19
|33
|Real Salt Lake
|4
|10
|2
|14
|15
|35
|Colorado
|4
|8
|1
|13
|12
|18
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Atlanta United FC at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles, 11 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.