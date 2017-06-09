800

DC United

Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » DC United » Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 10:01 am 06/09/2017 10:01am
Share
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 8 2 5 29 26 15
Chicago 7 3 4 25 23 16
Orlando City 7 5 3 24 16 18
New York City FC 7 5 3 24 27 19
Columbus 7 8 1 22 24 26
New England 5 5 5 20 26 21
New York 6 7 2 20 15 21
Atlanta United FC 5 5 3 18 28 20
Philadelphia 4 6 4 16 20 18
Montreal 4 4 4 16 19 18
D.C. United 4 7 3 15 10 21
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 7 4 4 25 19 10
FC Dallas 6 2 5 23 21 11
Houston 7 6 2 23 27 22
Portland 6 5 3 21 24 21
Vancouver 6 6 1 19 18 18
Seattle 5 6 4 19 18 22
San Jose 5 6 4 19 16 20
Los Angeles 5 5 3 18 19 19
Minnesota United 4 8 2 14 19 33
Real Salt Lake 4 10 2 14 15 35
Colorado 4 8 1 13 12 18

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 10

Atlanta United FC at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Seattle at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

New York at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Topics:
DC United Latest News MLS News
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » DC United » Major League Soccer
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

DC United