Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|10
|2
|5
|35
|30
|15
|Chicago
|10
|3
|4
|34
|31
|17
|New York City FC
|10
|5
|3
|33
|34
|21
|Orlando City
|7
|6
|5
|26
|20
|26
|Columbus
|8
|9
|1
|25
|29
|30
|Atlanta United FC
|7
|7
|3
|24
|33
|25
|New York
|7
|8
|2
|23
|17
|23
|New England
|5
|7
|5
|20
|27
|25
|Philadelphia
|5
|7
|4
|19
|21
|20
|Montreal
|4
|5
|6
|18
|24
|26
|D.C. United
|5
|9
|3
|18
|12
|25
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|8
|4
|6
|30
|22
|12
|FC Dallas
|6
|3
|7
|25
|23
|15
|Houston
|7
|6
|4
|25
|30
|25
|Portland
|7
|7
|4
|25
|31
|28
|San Jose
|6
|6
|5
|23
|18
|21
|Los Angeles
|6
|6
|4
|22
|25
|24
|Vancouver
|6
|6
|3
|21
|21
|21
|Seattle
|5
|7
|6
|21
|22
|27
|Minnesota United
|5
|10
|3
|18
|25
|41
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|11
|2
|17
|17
|37
|Colorado
|5
|10
|1
|16
|15
|23
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
New York City FC 3, Minnesota United 1
Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Toronto FC at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.