Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 9:47 pm 06/29/2017 09:47pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 10 2 5 35 30 15
Chicago 10 3 4 34 31 17
New York City FC 10 5 3 33 34 21
Orlando City 7 6 5 26 20 26
Columbus 8 9 1 25 29 30
Atlanta United FC 7 7 3 24 33 25
New York 7 8 2 23 17 23
New England 5 7 5 20 27 25
Philadelphia 5 7 4 19 21 20
Montreal 4 5 6 18 24 26
D.C. United 5 9 3 18 12 25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 8 4 6 30 22 12
FC Dallas 6 3 7 25 23 15
Houston 7 6 4 25 30 25
Portland 7 7 4 25 31 28
San Jose 6 6 5 23 18 21
Los Angeles 6 6 4 22 25 24
Vancouver 6 6 3 21 21 21
Seattle 5 7 6 21 22 27
Minnesota United 5 10 3 18 25 41
Real Salt Lake 5 11 2 17 17 37
Colorado 5 10 1 16 15 23

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Thursday, June 29

New York City FC 3, Minnesota United 1

Friday, June 30

Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

D.C. United at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

New England at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Columbus at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 6

Philadelphia at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

