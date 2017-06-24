502

DC United

Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 9:39 pm 06/24/2017 09:39pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 10 2 5 35 30 15
Chicago 9 3 4 31 27 17
New York City FC 9 5 3 30 31 20
Orlando City 7 5 5 26 20 22
Columbus 8 9 1 25 29 30
Atlanta United FC 7 7 3 24 33 25
New York 7 8 2 23 17 23
New England 5 7 5 20 27 25
Philadelphia 5 7 4 19 21 20
Montreal 4 5 6 18 24 26
D.C. United 5 9 3 18 12 25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 7 4 6 27 20 11
FC Dallas 6 3 7 25 23 15
Houston 7 6 4 25 30 25
Portland 7 7 3 24 29 26
Los Angeles 6 5 4 22 24 22
Vancouver 6 6 2 20 19 19
San Jose 5 6 5 20 16 20
Seattle 5 7 5 20 20 25
Minnesota United 5 9 2 17 22 36
Real Salt Lake 5 10 2 17 16 35
Colorado 5 10 1 16 15 23

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Games

D.C. United 2, Atlanta United FC 1

Minnesota United 3, Portland 2

Los Angeles 3, Colorado 1

Orlando City 1, Seattle 1, tie

Friday’s Games

Toronto FC 2, New England 0

FC Dallas 1, Houston 1, tie

Saturday, June 24

New York City FC 2, New York 0

Atlanta United FC 1, Colorado 0

Philadelphia 1, D.C. United 0

Columbus 4, Montreal 1

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Seattle at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 29

Minnesota United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 30

Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

D.C. United at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

New England at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

DC United