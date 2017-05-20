Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|7
|1
|5
|26
|21
|12
|Orlando City
|6
|3
|2
|20
|14
|14
|Columbus
|6
|5
|1
|19
|19
|17
|Chicago
|5
|3
|3
|18
|20
|15
|New York City FC
|5
|4
|2
|17
|19
|13
|New York
|5
|6
|2
|17
|13
|19
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|4
|13
|17
|14
|New England
|3
|4
|4
|13
|18
|16
|Atlanta United FC
|3
|4
|3
|12
|20
|15
|D.C. United
|3
|5
|2
|11
|9
|18
|Montreal
|2
|4
|4
|10
|14
|17
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|6
|2
|4
|22
|16
|7
|FC Dallas
|5
|0
|4
|19
|14
|6
|Houston
|6
|4
|1
|19
|21
|16
|Portland
|5
|3
|3
|18
|21
|16
|San Jose
|4
|4
|4
|16
|13
|14
|Vancouver
|4
|5
|1
|13
|13
|16
|Los Angeles
|3
|5
|2
|11
|13
|16
|Minnesota United
|3
|6
|2
|11
|17
|28
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|7
|2
|11
|11
|23
|Seattle
|2
|5
|4
|10
|15
|19
|Colorado
|2
|7
|1
|7
|8
|15
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Philadelphia 2, Houston 0
Chicago 3, Colorado 0
Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 0
Real Salt Lake 2, New York City FC 1
Orlando City 1, San Jose 1, tie
Toronto FC 1, New York 1, tie
Portland at Montreal, 3 p.m.
Chicago at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Columbus at New England, 2:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m.
FC Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 3 p.m.
D.C. United at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.
New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.