DC United

Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 7:21 pm 05/28/2017 07:21pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 8 1 5 29 26 12
Chicago 7 3 3 24 23 16
New York City FC 6 5 2 20 23 16
Orlando City 6 5 2 20 14 18
New York 6 6 2 20 15 20
Columbus 6 7 1 19 20 24
Atlanta United FC 5 4 3 18 27 17
Philadelphia 4 5 4 16 19 16
New England 4 5 4 16 21 19
D.C. United 4 6 2 14 10 19
Montreal 3 4 4 13 18 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 6 4 4 22 16 10
FC Dallas 5 2 4 19 15 9
Houston 6 5 1 19 22 20
San Jose 5 5 4 19 16 18
Portland 5 5 3 18 22 21
Los Angeles 5 5 2 17 19 19
Seattle 4 5 4 16 17 19
Vancouver 5 6 1 16 15 17
Minnesota United 4 7 2 14 19 30
Real Salt Lake 4 8 2 14 12 24
Colorado 3 8 1 10 10 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 2, FC Dallas 1

Friday’s Games

Toronto FC 5, Columbus 0

Saturday’s Games

Seattle 1, Portland 0

D.C. United 1, Vancouver 0

New York 2, New England 1

Colorado 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Minnesota United 1, Orlando City 0

Real Salt Lake 1, Philadelphia 0

Los Angeles 4, San Jose 2

Sunday, May 28

Atlanta United FC 3, New York City FC 1

Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2

San Jose at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Vancouver, 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

New York at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Major League Soccer
DC United