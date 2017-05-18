DC United

Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 12:49 am 05/18/2017 12:49am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 7 1 4 25 20 11
Orlando City 6 3 2 20 14 14
Columbus 6 5 1 19 19 17
Chicago 5 3 3 18 20 15
New York City FC 5 4 2 17 19 13
New York 5 6 1 16 12 18
Philadelphia 3 4 4 13 17 14
New England 3 4 4 13 18 16
Atlanta United FC 3 4 3 12 20 15
D.C. United 3 5 2 11 9 18
Montreal 2 4 4 10 14 17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 6 2 4 22 16 7
FC Dallas 5 0 4 19 14 6
Houston 6 4 1 19 21 16
Portland 5 3 3 18 21 16
San Jose 4 4 4 16 13 14
Vancouver 4 5 1 13 13 16
Los Angeles 3 5 2 11 13 16
Minnesota United 3 6 2 11 17 28
Real Salt Lake 3 7 2 11 11 23
Seattle 2 5 4 10 15 19
Colorado 2 7 1 7 8 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Houston 0

Chicago 3, Colorado 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 0

Real Salt Lake 2, New York City FC 1

Orlando City 1, San Jose 1, tie

Friday, May 19

Toronto FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Portland at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Columbus at New England, 2:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

FC Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Portland at Seattle, 3 p.m.

D.C. United at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

DC United