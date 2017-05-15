DC United

Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 2:00 am 05/15/2017 02:00am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 7 1 4 25 20 11
Columbus 6 5 1 19 19 17
Orlando City 6 3 1 19 13 13
New York City FC 5 3 2 17 18 11
New York 5 6 1 16 12 18
Chicago 4 3 3 15 17 15
New England 3 4 4 13 18 16
Atlanta United FC 3 4 3 12 20 15
D.C. United 3 5 2 11 9 18
Philadelphia 2 4 4 10 15 14
Montreal 2 4 4 10 14 17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 5 0 4 19 14 6
Houston 6 3 1 19 21 14
Sporting Kansas City 5 2 4 19 13 7
Portland 5 3 3 18 21 16
San Jose 4 4 3 15 12 13
Vancouver 4 5 1 13 13 16
Los Angeles 3 5 2 11 13 16
Minnesota United 3 6 2 11 17 28
Seattle 2 4 4 10 15 16
Real Salt Lake 2 7 2 8 9 22
Colorado 2 6 1 7 8 12

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto FC 2, Columbus 1

Friday’s Games

Houston 2, Vancouver 1

Saturday’s Games

Toronto FC 3, Minnesota United 2

Colorado 3, San Jose 0

Columbus 3, Montreal 2

Philadelphia 4, D.C. United 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, Orlando City 2, tie

New England 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Chicago 4, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta United FC 1, Portland 1, tie

Los Angeles 3, New York 1

New York City FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Wednesday, May 17

Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Orlando City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Toronto FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Portland at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Columbus at New England, 2:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

DC United