DC United

Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 2:00 am 05/25/2017 02:00am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 7 1 5 26 21 12
Chicago 6 3 3 21 21 15
Orlando City 6 4 2 20 14 17
New York City FC 6 4 2 20 22 13
Columbus 6 6 1 19 20 19
New York 5 6 2 17 13 19
Philadelphia 4 4 4 16 19 15
New England 4 4 4 16 20 17
Atlanta United FC 4 4 3 15 24 16
Montreal 3 4 4 13 18 18
D.C. United 3 6 2 11 9 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 6 3 4 22 16 9
FC Dallas 5 1 4 19 14 7
Houston 6 5 1 19 22 20
San Jose 5 4 4 19 14 14
Portland 5 4 3 18 22 20
Vancouver 5 5 1 16 15 16
Los Angeles 4 5 2 14 15 17
Seattle 3 5 4 13 16 19
Minnesota United 3 7 2 11 18 30
Real Salt Lake 3 8 2 11 11 24
Colorado 2 8 1 7 9 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Thursday, May 25

FC Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Portland at Seattle, 3 p.m.

D.C. United at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2

San Jose at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Vancouver, 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

New York at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

DC United