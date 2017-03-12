Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|1
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|Atlanta United FC
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|3
|New York City FC
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Orlando City
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Toronto FC
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Montreal
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Columbus
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|D.C. United
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Houston
|2
|0
|0
|6
|5
|2
|San Jose
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|2
|FC Dallas
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|Portland
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Colorado
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Vancouver
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Minnesota United
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Chicago 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Orlando City at New England, 2 p.m.
New York 1, Colorado 0
Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 2, tie
Seattle 2, Montreal 2, tie
Houston 3, Columbus 1
FC Dallas 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie
San Jose 3, Vancouver 2
New York City FC 4, D.C. United 0
Atlanta United FC 6, Minnesota United 1
Portland 1, Los Angeles 0
Montreal at New York City FC, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.
Toronto FC at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Columbus at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New England at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 7 p.m.