DC United

Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 9:23 pm 03/12/2017 09:23pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
New York 2 0 0 6 3 1
Chicago 1 0 1 4 3 1
Atlanta United FC 1 1 0 3 7 3
New York City FC 1 1 0 3 4 1
Orlando City 1 0 0 3 1 0
Toronto FC 0 0 2 2 2 2
Philadelphia 0 0 2 2 2 2
Montreal 0 1 1 1 2 3
Columbus 0 1 1 1 2 4
D.C. United 0 1 1 1 0 4
New England 0 1 0 0 0 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Houston 2 0 0 6 5 2
San Jose 2 0 0 6 4 2
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 2 1
Portland 1 0 0 3 5 1
Colorado 1 1 0 3 1 1
Sporting Kansas City 0 0 2 2 0 0
Seattle 0 1 1 1 3 4
Vancouver 0 1 1 1 2 3
Real Salt Lake 0 1 1 1 0 2
Los Angeles 0 1 0 0 1 2
Minnesota United 0 2 0 0 2 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Orlando City at New England, 2 p.m.

New York 1, Colorado 0

Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 2, tie

Seattle 2, Montreal 2, tie

Houston 3, Columbus 1

FC Dallas 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie

San Jose 3, Vancouver 2

Sunday, March 12

New York City FC 4, D.C. United 0

Atlanta United FC 6, Minnesota United 1

Portland 1, Los Angeles 0

Saturday, March 18

Montreal at New York City FC, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New England at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

New York at Seattle, 7 p.m.

