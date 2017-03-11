Major League Soccer

7:10 pm, March 11, 2017
By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 6:52 pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
New York 2 0 0 6 3 1
Chicago 1 0 1 4 3 1
Orlando City 1 0 0 3 1 0
Toronto FC 0 0 2 2 2 2
Philadelphia 0 0 2 2 2 2
Columbus 0 0 1 1 1 1
D.C. United 0 0 1 1 0 0
Atlanta United FC 0 1 0 0 1 2
Montreal 0 1 0 0 0 1
New York City FC 0 1 0 0 0 1
New England 0 1 0 0 0 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 1 0 0 3 5 1
FC Dallas 1 0 0 3 2 1
Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1
San Jose 1 0 0 3 1 0
Colorado 1 1 0 3 1 1
Sporting Kansas City 0 0 1 1 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 1 1 0 0
Real Salt Lake 0 1 1 1 0 2
Los Angeles 0 1 0 0 1 2
Seattle 0 1 0 0 1 2
Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 1 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 11

Chicago 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Orlando City at New England, 2 p.m.

New York 1, Colorado 0

Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 2, tie

Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

D.C. United at New York City FC, 2 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Montreal at New York City FC, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New England at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

New York at Seattle, 7 p.m.

