2:34 am, March 9, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS 911 issues for wireless customers resolved, says AT&T. But callers may still experience residual delays.

DC United

Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » DC United » Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 2:00 am 03/09/2017 02:00am
Share
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
New York 1 0 0 3 2 1
Orlando City 1 0 0 3 1 0
Chicago 0 0 1 1 1 1
Columbus 0 0 1 1 1 1
Philadelphia 0 0 1 1 0 0
D.C. United 0 0 1 1 0 0
Toronto FC 0 0 1 1 0 0
Atlanta United FC 0 1 0 0 1 2
Montreal 0 1 0 0 0 1
New England 0 1 0 0 0 1
New York City FC 0 1 0 0 0 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 1 0 0 3 5 1
Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1
FC Dallas 1 0 0 3 2 1
San Jose 1 0 0 3 1 0
Colorado 1 0 0 3 1 0
Real Salt Lake 0 0 1 1 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 1 1 0 0
Sporting Kansas City 0 0 1 1 0 0
Seattle 0 1 0 0 1 2
Los Angeles 0 1 0 0 1 2
Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 1 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 11

Orlando City at New England, 2 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Colorado at New York, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

D.C. United at New York City FC, 2 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Montreal at New York City FC, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New England at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

New York at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Topics:
DC United Latest News MLS News
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » DC United » Major League Soccer
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

DC United