Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Orlando City
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Columbus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|D.C. United
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Toronto FC
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Atlanta United FC
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Montreal
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York City FC
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|FC Dallas
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|San Jose
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Colorado
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Minnesota United
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Orlando City at New England, 2 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Colorado at New York, 4 p.m.
Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.
Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 2 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Montreal at New York City FC, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.
Toronto FC at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Columbus at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New England at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 7 p.m.