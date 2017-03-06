Major League Soccer

2:30 am, March 6, 2017
By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 1:59 am 03/06/2017 01:59am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
New York 1 0 0 3 2 1
Orlando City 1 0 0 3 1 0
Chicago 0 0 1 1 1 1
Columbus 0 0 1 1 1 1
Philadelphia 0 0 1 1 0 0
D.C. United 0 0 1 1 0 0
Toronto FC 0 0 1 1 0 0
Atlanta United FC 0 1 0 0 1 2
Montreal 0 1 0 0 0 1
New England 0 1 0 0 0 1
New York City FC 0 1 0 0 0 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 1 0 0 3 5 1
Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1
FC Dallas 1 0 0 3 2 1
San Jose 1 0 0 3 1 0
Colorado 1 0 0 3 1 0
Real Salt Lake 0 0 1 1 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 1 1 0 0
Sporting Kansas City 0 0 1 1 0 0
Seattle 0 1 0 0 1 2
Los Angeles 0 1 0 0 1 2
Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 1 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday’s Games

Portland 5, Minnesota United 1

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 1, Columbus 1, tie

FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles 1

Toronto FC 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

Colorado 1, New England 0

Sporting Kansas City 0, D.C. United 0, tie

Houston 2, Seattle 1

San Jose 1, Montreal 0

Sunday’s Games

Orlando City 1, New York City FC 0

New York 2, Atlanta United FC 1

Philadelphia 0, Vancouver 0, tie

Saturday, March 11

Orlando City at New England, 2 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Colorado at New York, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

D.C. United at New York City FC, 2 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

