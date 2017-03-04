Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Chicago
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Toronto FC
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|New York
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.C. United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta United FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York City FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1
|FC Dallas
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Minnesota United
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Portland 5, Minnesota United 1
Chicago 1, Columbus 1, tie
FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles 1
Toronto FC 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie
New England at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at San Jose, 10 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 5 p.m.
New York at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New England, 2 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Colorado at New York, 4 p.m.
Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.
Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 2 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.