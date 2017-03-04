Major League Soccer

2:23 am, March 4, 2017
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando City 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta United FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0
New England 0 0 0 0 0 0
D.C. United 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 1 0 0 3 5 1
Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0
Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0
FC Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 1 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday’s Games

Portland 5, Minnesota United 1

Saturday, March 4

Chicago at Columbus, 2 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake, 4:30 p.m.

New England at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

New York City FC at Orlando City, 5 p.m.

New York at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Orlando City at New England, 2 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Colorado at New York, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

D.C. United at New York City FC, 2 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

