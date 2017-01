2017 Major League Soccer Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times Eastern (Subject to change) Friday, March 3

Minnesota at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Chicago at Columbus, 2 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Real Salt Lake, 4:30 p.m.

New England at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

New York City at Orlando, 5 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Orlando at New England, 2 p.m.

Colorado at New York, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

D.C. United at New York City, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Chicago at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

New England at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Montreal at New York City, TBD

Toronto at Vancouver, TBD

Sunday, March 19

New York at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Minnesota at New England, 2 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at New York, 4 p.m.

Portland at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Sporting Kansas City at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Orlando at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, TBD

San Jose at New York City, TBD

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, TBD

Sunday, April 2

New England at Portland, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 7

Montreal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Houston at New England, 2 p.m.

New York City at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, TBD

Atlanta at Toronto, TBD

Sunday, April 9

New York at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 14

New York City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, TBD

Saturday, April 15

LA Galaxy at Orlando, 3 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, TBD

Atlanta at Montreal, TBD

Wednesday, April 19

San Jose at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Chicago at Toronto, TBD

Saturday, April 22

San Jose at Houston, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, TBD

Vancouver at Portland, TBD

Sunday, April 23

Orlando at New York City, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Houston at Toronto, TBD

Saturday, April 29

Colorado at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New York City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, TBD

Sunday, April 30

D.C. United at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, TBD

Friday, May 5

Vancouver at Colorado, TBD

Saturday, May 6

Toronto at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, TBD

Sunday, May 7

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York City, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10

Toronto at Columbus, TBD

Friday, May 12

Vancouver at Houston, TBD

Saturday, May 13

San Jose at Colorado, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, TBD

Minnesota at Toronto, TBD

Sunday, May 14

Atlanta at Portland, 4 p.m.

LA Galaxy at New York, 6 p.m.

New York City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Orlando at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Chicago at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Portland at Montreal, TBD

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, TBD

Sunday, May 21

Columbus at New England. 2:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

New York City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Columbus at Toronto, TBD

Saturday, May 27

Portland at Seattle, 3 p.m.

New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

D.C. United at Vancouver, TBD

Sunday, May 28

New York City at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

D.C. United at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

New England at New York City, TBD

Friday, June 2

San Jose at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

New York at Montreal, TBD

Toronto at New England, TBD

Philadelphia at New York City, TBD

Atlanta at Vancouver, TBD

Sunday, June 4

Chicago at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Atlanta at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Sporting Kansas City, TBD

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Seattle at New York City, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto, TBD

FC Dallas at Vancouver, TBD

Montreal at Orlando, TBD

Sunday, June 18

New York at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21

Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 23

FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.

New England at Toronto, TBD

Saturday, June 24

New York City at New York, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, TBD

Vancouver at Minnesota, TBD

Sunday, June 25

Seattle at Portland, 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 29

Minnesota at New York City, TBD

Friday, June 30

Orlando at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, TBD

Toronto at FC Dallas, TBD

D.C. United at Montreal, TBD

Sunday, July 2

New England at Philadelphia, TBD

Tuesday, July 4

San Jose at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

D.C. United at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Montreal at Houston, TBD

Toronto at Orlando, TBD

New York City at Vancouver, TBD

Thursday, July 6

Philadelphia at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19

San Jose at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, TBD

Philadelphia at Montreal, TBD

Toronto at New York City, TBD

Friday, July 21

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

New York at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Houston at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Montreal, TBD

Chicago at New York City, TBD

Colorado at Toronto, TBD

Sunday, July 23

Portland at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at FC Dallas, TBD

Seattle at LA Galaxy, TBD

Montreal at New York, TBD

Sunday, July 30

Orlando at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

New York City at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, TBD

Toronto at D.C. United, TBD

Orlando at Montreal, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 6

LA Galaxy at Portland, 4 p.m.

New York at New York City, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at New England, TBD

Montreal at Philadelphia, TBD

Portland at Toronto, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 13

Minnesota at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

New York City at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Chicago at Montreal, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 19

LA Galaxy at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, TBD

Real Salt Lake at Montreal, TBD

New England at New York City, TBD

Houston at Vancouver, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 20

New York at Portland, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

LA Galaxy at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, TBD

Seattle at Vancouver, TBD

Friday, Aug. 25

New York vs. New York City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Orlando, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 27

Toronto at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m.

Portland at Seattle Sounders, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

New York at FC Dallas, TBD

Chicago at Montreal, TBD

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Sporting Kansas City at New York City, TBD

Saturday, Sept. 9

New York at Chicago, 4 p.m.

FC Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Orlando at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at New England, TBD

Portland at New York City, TBD

San Jose at Toronto, TBD

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, TBD

Sunday, Sept. 10

Sporting Kansas City at Columbus, 1 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

New England at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, TBD

Saturday, Sept. 16

Orlando at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Seattle at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto at LA Galaxy, TBD

Minnesota at Montreal, TBD

Columbus at Vancouver, TBD

Sunday, Sept. 17

Philadelphia at New York, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Montreal at Toronto, TBD

Saturday, Sept. 23

Houston at New York City, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Atlanta, TBD

Toronto at New England, TBD

Colorado at Vancouver, TBD

Sunday, Sept. 24

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Orlando at Portland, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

New York City at Montreal, TBD

Vancouver at Seattle, TBD

Saturday, Sept. 30

FC Dallas at Orlando, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New York City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, TBD

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, TBD

New York at Toronto, TBD

Sunday, Oct. 1

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at New York, TBD

Sunday, Oct. 15

Philadelphia at Chicago, 3 p.m.

New York City at New England, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 5 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at Portland, 3 or 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Toronto at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

New England at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New York City, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 4 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 4 p.m.

