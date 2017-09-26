Multiple crashes on BW Parkway snarl morning rush

LAUREL Md. — At least six crashes along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway during the early morning hours Tuesday snarled traffic and caused backups that stretched for miles.

A serious crash on the southbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel, Maryland, left one person injured.

According to Mark Brady, a spokesman with the Prince George’s County’s Fire Department, the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Just after 3 a.m., the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department released a statement on Twitter, saying the victim had been trapped in a car after the vehicle left the roadway near Powder Mill Road and crashed into a wooded area.

Photos and video from the scene that were circulated on social media showed a black car wrapped around trees.

The southbound lanes were closed for hours as crews cleaned up the area and hauled the vehicle away. The lanes were reopened just before 6 a.m.

Investigators are looking into what caused the crash.

Even after the area was reopened, residual delays from the incident slowed things down significantly for commuters.

In an unrelated incident, two people were taken to shock trauma after a crash on the northbound side of the parkway at Maryland Route 193.

