1 dead after crash on I-395 HOV

1 dead after crash on I-395 HOV

By Reem Nadeem August 22, 2017 10:43 am 08/22/2017 10:43am
WASHINGTON — One person is dead after a crash in the High Occupancy Vehicle lanes of Interstate 395 occurred early Tuesday in Arlington, Virginia.

The investigation, which is ongoing, shut down lanes on I-395 during the morning rush hours. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m., and the impacted lanes reopened around 10 a.m.

The crash involved a dump truck and a pickup truck, according to Virginia State Police. The vehicles crashed in the southbound express lanes near Exit 10C.

Residual delays remain on surrounding roads, including on northbound Interstate 95.

Virginia State Police have not released the name of the victim.

 

