Traffic snarl averted after truck breaks down on DC-295

By Hanna Choi July 19, 2017 7:38 am 07/19/2017 07:38am
WASHINGTON — What could have been an hours-long traffic headache for drivers on D.C. 295 was cleared within an hour Wednesday morning.

A broken-down tractor trailer was reported around 6:30 a.m. At first, it was expected to block the right lane on southbound D.C. 295 past Eastern Avenue for several hours.

But the speedy work of the Department of Public Works and a Maryland Police Department crane had the trailer removed to a side street shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Drivers should expect residual delays.

Below is a map of the area under advisory.

