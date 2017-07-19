Traffic snarl averted after truck breaks down on DC-295

WASHINGTON — What could have been an hours-long traffic headache for drivers on D.C. 295 was cleared within an hour Wednesday morning.

A broken-down tractor trailer was reported around 6:30 a.m. At first, it was expected to block the right lane on southbound D.C. 295 past Eastern Avenue for several hours.

But the speedy work of the Department of Public Works and a Maryland Police Department crane had the trailer removed to a side street shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Drivers should expect residual delays.

Below is a map of the area under advisory.



Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.