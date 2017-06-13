VDOT holds public meetings for I-66 toll plans

VIENNA, Va. — The latest design changes to the plans for new toll lanes on Interstate 66 outside the Beltway are being outlined at three public meetings this week; and the first was held Monday in Vienna.

“One of the ideas that was under consideration at Nutley Street, which was access to and from the express lanes toward the east, is now off the table,” VDOT’s Megaprojects Director Susan Shaw told WTOP.

“So they’re really going back to the plans that we had presented to the public about a year ago, which is a diverging diamond at the Nutley Street interchange,” she said.

Also new is what Shaw called a “major rework” of the Route 28 interchange.

“It actually adds more connectivity to some of the local movements at the Braddock-Walney intersection,” she said.

Additional ramps are planned at the Fairfax County Parkway and at Route 50.

And, instead of building a tall flyover ramp at Dunn Loring, VDOT is in talks with WMATA about moving a Metro power substation.

“We’ve been working closely with them. We’ve had several technical working group meetings just to find out what’s possible,” said Shaw.

If you missed Monday’s meeting, two more are being held this week.

Wednesday’s meeting is at Stone Middle School in Centreville; and Thursday’s meeting will take place at Piney Branch Elementary School in Bristow.

Both run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Public comments will be collected.

Express Mobility Partners plans to build two toll lanes in each direction on I-66 along the 22-mile stretch between the Beltway and Gainesville, Virginia.

Following this week’s meetings, the next step in the process will be design public hearings scheduled for this fall.

The goal is to open the lanes to traffic in 2022.

Get more information Transform 66 — Outside the Beltway.

