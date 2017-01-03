10:46 am, January 3, 2017
Gadget Show: Annual CES tech show opens in Las Vegas

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 10:28 am 01/03/2017 10:28am
LAS VEGAS (AP) — TVs, drones, robots and a slew of other gadgets will showcase the annual CES gadget show in Las Vegas this week.

CES is one of the world’s largest trade shows and is the forum for many tech companies and startups to unveil their plans for the year. Its influence has waned over the years, given that many leading companies including Apple, Google and Microsoft hold their own events. But the CES show still draws a lot of attention.

The event starts Tuesday with two days of company announcements on new products and services. The show floor itself opens on Thursday.

Gadgets expected include TVs with new capabilities and better picture quality, as well as all sorts of household products with internet connections, including refrigerators, doors and security cameras.

