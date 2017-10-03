Ford, GM report strong Sept. US sales, Fiat Chrysler down

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors and Ford each posted strong U.S. sales in September, confirming expectations that the industry would rebound for the month.

GM reported Tuesday that sales rose 11.9 percent to just over 279,000, while Ford sales rose 8.7 percent to just over 222,000.

Fiat Chrysler reported a 10 percent decrease to 174,000 on a planned reduction of sales to rental car companies

Industry analysts expect a strong month due to Labor Day weekend deals and a small boost from owners replacing cars damaged by Hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

The auto website Edmunds.com expects overall sales to rise 0.4 percent from last year.

Overall industry sales fell 2.7 percent through the first eight months of the year and were off 1.9 percent in August as Hurricane Harvey battered Texas.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.