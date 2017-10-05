201.5
Court nixes class-action status for TGI Friday’s drink suit

By The Associated Press October 5, 2017 2:49 pm 10/05/2017 02:49pm
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s state Supreme Court has ruled a lawsuit accusing restaurant chain TGI Friday’s of violating consumer fraud laws for charging different prices for the same drinks can’t proceed as a class action.

Debra Dugan sued the chain after she was charged one price for a drink at the bar and a higher price at a table in 2008. The lawsuit also noted the restaurant didn’t list drink prices on its menus.

A lower court had granted class-action status to anyone who ordered unpriced drinks at 14 company-owned New Jersey restaurants from 2004 through 2014.

Wednesday’s 5-1 ruling upheld a reversal of that decision, though it said individual complaints could proceed.

The court left room for a similar case involving Carrabba’s Italian Grill restaurants to proceed, with certain conditions.

