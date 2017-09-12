501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Consumer News » White House accuses Clinton…

White House accuses Clinton of ‘reckless attacks’ in book

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 3:40 pm 09/12/2017 03:40pm
Share
Hillary Rodham Clinton signs copies of her book "What Happened" at a book store in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is accusing former campaign rival Hillary Clinton of “propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she’s unsure if President Donald Trump will be reading “What Happened,” Clinton’s account of the 2016 campaign. She says the president is “pretty well-versed on what happened.”

Clinton’s book was released on Tuesday.

Sanders says Clinton “ran one of the most negative campaigns in history” and says it’s “sad” the last chapter of her public life will be defined by selling books with “false and reckless attacks.” Sanders did not elaborate or offer any specifics.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Business & Finance Consumer News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?