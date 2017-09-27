201.5
Trump says he’s not happy with HHS Secretary Tom Price

By The Associated Press September 27, 2017 1:10 pm 09/27/2017 01:10pm
FILE - In this March 24, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price are seen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Congress is launching a wide-ranging examination of air travel by high-ranking Trump administration officials. The House Oversight and Government Reform committee is following up on reports that health secretary Tom Price used pricey charters when cheaper commercial flights would have done. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is “not happy” with his Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price following reports that Price used a private plane for official business.

And Trump says he let Price know it.

Asked whether he’s planning on firing Price, Trump responded: “We’ll see.”

Trump spoke to reporters Wednesday as he departed the White House for a trip to Indianapolis to sell his tax plan.

Price said Saturday he would stop flying private planes on official business while an internal review of the flights is being done. He’s also said he welcomes the review.

