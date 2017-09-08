Amtrak’s $16M makeover for train interiors on Northeast Corridor

WASHINGTON — If you’re an Amtrak regular between Washington and New York or Boston, you’ll be getting more comfy seats soon.

Amtrak is embarking on a $16 million overhaul of train interiors in the Northeast and Midwest that it says will create a more modern and more comfortable experience for customers.

Work started this month, with Amtrak coaches undergoing a series of improvements, including new seat cushions, new carpeting, new LED lighting, new flooring and redesigned galleys in the cafe cars.

“Amtrak is committed to offering a premium customer experience and these modernized interior features are a marked improvement in the overall ambiance on board,” said Amtrak co-CEO Wick Moorman.

“The upgrades offer customers what they told us they want more of during their travels — a more comfortable, refreshed look at feel.”

The refreshed will take about nine months to complete and includes more than 450 Amtrak cars.

Amtrak says the work will not alter any train schedules.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.