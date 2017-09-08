501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Consumer News » Amtrak's $16M makeover for…

Amtrak’s $16M makeover for train interiors on Northeast Corridor

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh September 8, 2017 9:55 am 09/08/2017 09:55am
Share
"Amtrak is committed to offering a premium customer experience and these modernized interior features are a marked improvement in the overall ambience on board," said Amtrak co-CEO Wick Moorman. (Amtrak Industrial Design )

WASHINGTON — If you’re an Amtrak regular between Washington and New York or Boston, you’ll be getting more comfy seats soon.

Amtrak is embarking on a $16 million overhaul of train interiors in the Northeast and Midwest that it says will create a more modern and more comfortable experience for customers.

Work started this month, with Amtrak coaches undergoing a series of improvements, including new seat cushions, new carpeting, new LED lighting, new flooring and redesigned galleys in the cafe cars.

“Amtrak is committed to offering a premium customer experience and these modernized interior features are a marked improvement in the overall ambiance on board,” said Amtrak co-CEO Wick Moorman.

“The upgrades offer customers what they told us they want more of during their travels — a more comfortable, refreshed look at feel.”

The refreshed will take about nine months to complete and includes more than 450 Amtrak cars.

Amtrak says the work will not alter any train schedules.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Stories

Topics:
amtrak Business & Finance commuters Consumer News jeff clabaugh Latest News northeast corridor train service trains
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?