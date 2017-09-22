201.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Consumer News » Amazon signs deal to…

Amazon signs deal to boost its restaurant delivery service

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 4:09 pm 09/22/2017 04:09pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon wants to deliver more burritos and hamburgers to your doorstep.

The e-commerce giant said Friday that it is partnering with online ordering platform Olo, in a deal that could boost the number of restaurant chains on its Amazon Restaurants delivery service. Under the deal, restaurants that use Olo can list their menus on Amazon Restaurants. The restaurants would prepare orders and Amazon would provide a worker to deliver it to the customer. Olo says 200 restaurant chains use its platform, including burrito seller Chipotle.

The move is the latest by Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. to try and shake-up how people buy food. This summer it bought grocer Whole Foods for $13.7 billion.

News of the deal sent shares of rival online food ordering company Grubhub Inc. down 3 percent Friday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Latest News Tech News
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?