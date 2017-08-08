501.5
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 4:35 pm 08/08/2017 04:35pm
App Store Official Charts for the week ending August 6, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

6. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

7. MONOPOLY Game, Electronic Arts

8. iSchedule, HotSchedules

9. True Skate, True Axis

10. Scribblenauts Remix, Warner Bros.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Sarahah, ZainAlabdin Tawfiq

2. YouTube – Watch Videos, Music,…, Google, Inc.

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Bitmoji – Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips

8. Google Maps – Navigation & Tra…, Google, Inc.

9. Snake VS Block, Voodoo

10. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. Procreate – Sketch, paint, cre…, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. The Emoji Movie Maker, AppMoji, Inc.

6. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Scribblenauts Remix, Warner Bros.

9. Minecraft: Story Mode – Season…, Telltale Inc

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Scott Cawthon

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube – Watch Videos, Music,…, Google, Inc.

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream, Budge Studios

4. Flippy Knife, Oleg Beresnev

5. Bowmasters – Top Multiplayer B…, Playgendary

6. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

7. Snake VS Block, Voodoo

8. Gymnastics Superstar – Get a P…, Coco Play

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

