501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Consumer News » South Dakota seeks overturn…

South Dakota seeks overturn of high court sales tax decision

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 3:18 pm 08/28/2017 03:18pm
Share

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Officials in South Dakota who want to be able collect sales taxes from out-of-state internet retailers are going to court — and they’re eager to lose.

For now, South Dakota is about to ask its high court to reject a law that requires out-of-state sellers to comply with state sales tax laws if they meet certain revenue or transaction thresholds.

That’s because the state wants to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The goal is to reverse a 25-year-old decision by the nation’s highest court that blocks states from forcing retailers to collect taxes if they don’t have a physical presence in the state.

South Dakota is the farthest along of several states pursuing such a strategy. The outcome could reshape the booming online commerce sector.

Arguments are scheduled Tuesday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Harvey slams Texas

Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?