501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Consumer News » Shoe Carnival and Tiffany…

Shoe Carnival and Tiffany climb while Campbell Soup dips

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 4:49 pm 08/31/2017 04:49pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Shoe Carnival Inc., up $3.68 to $20.10

The footwear retailer posted a bigger profit and better sales than analysts expected.

Campbell Soup Co., down $4.05 to $46.20

The food company reported weak sales of snack food in the fourth quarter, and it forecast a smaller-than-expected annual profit.

Wells Fargo & Co., down 29 cents to $51.07

The bank now says 3.5 million accounts may have been opened without customers’ permission, up from 2.1 million.

Five Below Inc., down $1.70 to $47.57

The discount retailer had a strong second quarter, but gave up some of its recent gains.

Dollar General Inc., down $4.17 to $72.56

The retailer said growing discounts hurt its profits in the second quarter.

Titan Machinery Inc., down $2.64 to $12.90

The agriculture and construction equipment company said costs were higher than it expected in the second quarter.

Tiffany & Co., up $3.75 to $91.40

Retailers rose after the Commerce Department said consumer spending and wages got stronger in July.

Allergan PLC, up $5.62 to $229.48

Health care companies made some of the biggest gains on Thursday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?