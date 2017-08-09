501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Consumer News » New beer aims to…

New beer aims to quench thirst of oft-delayed NYC commuters

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 9:33 am 08/09/2017 09:33am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City train commuters can cool off their “summer of hell” with a new beer appropriately named Delayed.

Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2fqNBqt) that Long Island-based Blue Point Brewery is launching the new brew Monday afternoon in Penn Station.

Blue Point president Todd Ahsmann says he and his employees have spent plenty of time at the Manhattan station waiting for delayed Long Island Rail Road trains to take them back home. The brewery came up with the idea after Gov. Andrew Cuomo said construction at Penn Station could result in a “summer of hell” for commuters.

The can’s design resembles Penn Station’s departure board, with Long Island destinations followed by the word “delayed.”

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?