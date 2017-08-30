501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Consumer News » Maine company creates new…

Maine company creates new spice line for Travel Channel host

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 8:13 am 08/30/2017 08:13am
Share

DRESDEN, Maine (AP) — A Maine company is partnering with television host Andrew Zimmern for a special line of spice blends.

The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2vrgvxz ) Gryffon Ridge Spice Merchants has already developed and released five of the seven new blends for Zimmern’s website. Gryffon Ridge owner Christine Pistole drew inspiration for the blends from Zimmern’s worldly travels.

The Dresden-based spice house features seasonings like Kentucky Table, Cattle Drive Gusto and Soul of the Caribbean. Each blend comes with recommendations for pairings. Pistole’s 2-ounce jars sell for $10 each.

Pistole says working with Zimmern is an exciting opportunity.

Gryffon Ridge opened their doors in 2009. The company boasts a collection of 55 unique culinary blends along with more than 100 spices, herbs, salts and chilies.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Latest News Living News National News Travel News
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?