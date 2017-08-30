501.5
Lawmaker to Consumer head: State ‘political ambitions’

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 12:08 pm 08/30/2017 12:08pm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Richard Cordray is facing increasing pressure to announce his intentions in next year’s race for Ohio governor.

House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, has written the 58-year-old Cordray urging him to reveal by Wednesday whether he plans to resign as head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Hensarling, a leading Cordray critic, also sought Cordray’s “categorical denial” that political considerations are influencing his federal work. A message seeking comment was left with the bureau.

The letter follows speculation that Cordray could announce a gubernatorial bid over Labor Day. He speaks Monday in Cincinnati.

Some Republicans urged President Donald Trump to fire Cordray, but others have waivered. Firing him could give Democrats a shot at winning the governor’s race and making the contest a referendum on Trump.

