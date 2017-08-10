501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Consumer News » Consumers Reports pulls Microsoft…

Consumers Reports pulls Microsoft laptop recommendation

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 8:59 am 08/10/2017 08:59am
Share
FILE - This April 12, 2016, file photo shows the Microsoft logo in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, France. Consumer Reports said Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, that it can no longer recommend multiple Microsoft laptops or tablets because of poor reliability compared to other brands. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Consumer Reports is pulling its recommendation of four Microsoft laptops after one of its surveys found that users were complaining about problems with the devices.

The consumer advocacy group said Thursday that it can no longer recommend Microsoft laptops or tablets because of poor reliability compared to other brands. Microsoft said the findings don’t accurately reflect Surface owners’ “true experiences.”

The consumer group says Microsoft machines have performed well in laboratory testing. But a subscriber survey found start-up and freezing problems. The devices losing their “recommended” status are the Surface Laptop (128GB and 256GB versions) and Surface Book (128GB and 512GB versions).

Consumer Reports last pulled laptop recommendations in 2015, when ratings were removed for two Hewlett-Packard laptops and one made by Lenovo.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Government News Latest News Tech News
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?