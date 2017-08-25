Autodesk and Kroger rise while Ulta Beauty and GameStop drop

501.5
By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 4:53 pm 08/25/2017 04:53pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Autodesk Inc., up $4.36 to $114.97

The design software company had a better second quarter than analysts expected.

Ulta Beauty Inc., down $21.35 to $212.36

The beauty products retailer had a solid quarter, but an important sales measurement didn’t grow as much as investors hoped.

Kroger Co., up 64 cents to $21.74

Grocery stores and supermarkets made a partial recovery after a big skid Thursday, when Amazon said it will cut prices at Whole Foods.

GameStop Corp., down $2.38 to $19.40

The video game retailer reported a smaller quarterly profit than Wall Street anticipated.

Big Lots Inc., down 48 cents to $49.61

The discount retailer’s forecasts fell short of analyst estimates.

Broadcom Ltd., down $9.46 to $245.59

The chipmaker returned some of its gains following its third-quarter report.

American Airlines Group Inc., up $2.33 to $45.25

Industrial and transportation companies did better than the rest of the market Friday.

Marathon Petroleum Corp., up 59 cents to $51.72

Oil refining companies rose with the price of wholesale gasoline Friday as investors waited for Hurricane Harvey to reach Texas.

