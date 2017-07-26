WASHINGTON — In 2017, the entrepreneurial spirit continues to innovate, finding new ways to separate you from your hard-earned money.

You can use your laptop to buy a car from a stranger in Montana. You can use your phone to have a game console delivered by nightfall. You can even tell your Alexa “smart speaker” thing to order more paper towels.

Oh, what a wonderful world.

Even better: It’s just as convenient to donate those hard-earned pennies to a worthy cause — even if you’re pinching them. Call it microcharity.

Here are some ways to donate your change, whether it’s in bit or coin form.

Coinstar Coins that Count™ program You probably know about the good folks at Coinstar, which makes those machines that (for a nominal fee) eat your coins and spit out a nice receipt that you convert to cash at the supermarket checkout. Those jolly green giants can also send your digested coins to such charities as the American Red Cross and the Humane Society of the United States. And you can use the receipt to instead get a tax deduction. Learn more on Coinstar’s website. (Courtesy Coinstar)

