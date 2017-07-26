WASHINGTON — In 2017, the entrepreneurial spirit continues to innovate, finding new ways to separate you from your hard-earned money.
You can use your laptop to buy a car from a stranger in Montana. You can use your phone to have a game console delivered by nightfall. You can even tell your Alexa “smart speaker” thing to order more paper towels.
Oh, what a wonderful world.
Even better: It’s just as convenient to donate those hard-earned pennies to a worthy cause — even if you’re pinching them. Call it microcharity.
Here are some ways to donate your change, whether it’s in bit or coin form.
