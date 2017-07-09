501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Consumer News » 9 best 'Black Friday…

9 best ‘Black Friday in July’ sales

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews July 15, 2017 5:20 am 07/15/2017 05:20am
Share

“More deals than Black Friday.”

That’s what Amazon promised in a press release in July 2015, when the company launched its first ever Amazon Prime Day.

By hosting a “Black Friday in July” event, the e-commerce giant inspired other major businesses to follow with sales of their own. Determined to keep up with Amazon, retailers such as Macy’s, Kohl’s and Dell slashed prices on electronics, apparel and more.

Today, the Black Friday in July tradition lives on. Every July, Amazon and other top stores unveil humongous sales with savings that rival Black Friday’s deals. This year, Black Friday in July sales are set to be bigger than ever, with retailers vying to outdo Amazon deals.

Without further ado, here are the nine best Black Friday in July sales for 2017.

[See: 12 Shopping Tricks to Keep You Under Budget.]

[See: 10 Money-Saving Websites to Check Before Shopping.]

More from U.S. News

Avoid These Common Pitfalls During the Back-to-School Shopping Trip

10 Ways to Shop Smarter at the Grocery Store

Do’s and Don’ts of Shopping for Skin Care Products

9 Best ‘Black Friday in July’ Sales originally appeared on usnews.com

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Latest News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Mexican recipes
WTOP Summer Playlist
Celebrity birthdays July 9-15
Today in History: July 15
Watermelon recipes for summer
2017 Celebrity Deaths
July 4 celebrations on National Mall
21 healthy summer road trip snacks
Hardscaping projects for home
8 Foods for Healthy Hair
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Summer Binge Guide
Ospreys in Chesapeake Bay
Blueberry recipes
2017 BET Awards
June Entertainment Guide 2017
Strawberry recipes
What to do about summer allergies
Prince William through the years
45 years ago: Hurricane Agnes
Awesome Con 2017
7 summer home improvements
25 best jobs for high school graduates
2017 local deaths of note
Splash parks, water parks, pools
7 simple steps to prepare for a thrifty summer
8 frugal family summer road trips to take
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Best hikes in the DC area
Summer outdoor living renovations
Not-to-miss DC exhibits
16 new water park additions for 2017
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
Ghost town for sale
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
President John F. Kennedy turns 100
Outdoor movie guide
Lower Delaware restaurants
Where to take your family when they visit DC