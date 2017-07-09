9 best ‘Black Friday in July’ sales

That’s what Amazon promised in a press release in July 2015, when the company launched its first ever Amazon Prime Day.
By hosting a “Black Friday in July” event, the e-commerce giant inspired other major businesses to follow with sales of their own. Determined to keep up with Amazon, retailers such as Macy’s, Kohl’s and Dell slashed prices on electronics, apparel and more.
Today, the Black Friday in July tradition lives on. Every July, Amazon and other top stores unveil humongous sales with savings that rival Black Friday’s deals. This year, Black Friday in July sales are set to be bigger than ever, with retailers vying to outdo Amazon deals.
Without further ado, here are the nine best Black Friday in July sales for 2017.